27-Year-Old Man Goes Missing In Zaporizhzhia As Result Of Russian Attack
1/18/2025 8:11:22 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zaporizhzhia, the fate of a 27-year-old man who disappeared as a result of a morning attack by Russian troops is still unknown.
This was reported in Telegram by the secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council Regina Kharchenko, Ukrinform reports.“Unfortunately, a 27-year-old man is considered missing,” she wrote.
Earlier, rescuers unblocked the body of a man from the rubble at the site of a Russian missile strike .
On Saturday morning, the enemy fired missiles at an industrial enterprise in the cit . One of the buildings of the enterprise was partially destroyed. Houses and the UOC-MP cathedral were damaged.
