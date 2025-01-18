JKP Declares Reward For Capture Of 4 Terrorists
Date
1/18/2025 8:15:47 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday released pictures of four active terrorists in Kishtwar district and announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh each to anyone providing credible information on them.
Pictures of Saifullah, Farman, Adil and another terrorist, believed to be Basha, were made public through a poster in both Urdu and English.
ADVERTISEMENT
“General public is requested to share any information regarding the individuals shown in the photographs, identified as four terrorists. A reward of Rs 5 lakh for each terrorist will be given to anyone providing credible information about them,” according to the poster.
ADVERTISEMENT
The identity of the informer will be kept confidential.
Kishtwar and other districts were rocked by terror attacks last year as Pakistan-based terrorist handlers continued their efforts to spread militancy to peaceful areas of the Jammu region.
Read Also
Reining In Militancy
Sonamarg Tunnel New Chapter In J&K's History: LG
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN18012025000215011059ID1109104615
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.