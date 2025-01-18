JKP Declares Reward For Capture Of 4 Terrorists

Pictures of Saifullah, Farman, Adil and another terrorist, believed to be Basha, were made public through a poster in both Urdu and English.

“General public is requested to share any information regarding the individuals shown in the photographs, identified as four terrorists. A reward of Rs 5 lakh for each will be given to anyone providing credible information about them,” according to the poster.

The identity of the informer will be kept confidential.

Kishtwar and other districts were rocked by terror attacks last year as Pakistan-based terrorist handlers continued their efforts to spread militancy to peaceful areas of the Jammu region.

