Zelensky Announces New NSDC Sanctions

“Today, Ukrainian law enforcement officers worked very well: The Security Service of Ukraine, the State Bureau of Investigation, the National Police, our Prosecutor's Office. We have countered traitors and various schemes that weakened our state and our Ukrainian society. And everyone who takes the path against Ukraine, against the law in Ukraine, must remember that there will be a response,” Zelensky emphasized.

According to him, a new decision on the NSDC sanctions is also being prepared - a corresponding decree will be issued tomorrow.

As Ukrinform reported, on January 18, the Security Service of Ukraine detained in Kyiv the director of the Information Systems Support Department of one of the largest banks in Ukraine , who regularly transferred his money to the needs of the Russian army.

Law enforcement officers served a notice of suspicion to a judge of the Kyiv Commercial Court and former top officials who facilitated the collection of more than UAH 3 billio in non-existent gas debt for Russia.

A member of parliament of several convocations from the Opposition Bloc party was served with a notice of suspicion of high treason and incitement to religious hatred.

The former host of the Nash and NewsOne TV channels was served with a notice of suspicion

Law enforcement officers eliminated an agent cell of the Russian Federation's special services, which included employees of Ukrzaliznytsia and the Kyiv Metro.

