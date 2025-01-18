This Week's Top 10 Crypto Assets By Whale Transactions Reveal Market Sentiment

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Whales' behavior has shown a notable trend that may point to the short-term trajectory of the market.

According to Santiment, a popular analytics platform, among crypto assets with capitalization exceeding $500 million, the MakerDAO ($DAI) stablecoin on the chain recorded the largest spike in whale activities this week, with an 800% surge.

The analyzed whale activities, such as shifts in transaction volume, to assess the state of the market.

MarkerDAO On BNB Records Highest Increase

Due to the rise in their whale transactions, three stablecoins were among the top ten crypto assets traded this week. This indicates that whales could be accumulating funds for possible swaps for other altcoins with common trading pairs.

The Santiment data showed that they bought significant amounts of altcoins, as three of the top ten projects with huge increases in whale transaction volume this week were stablecoins. Besides the MakerDAO DAI stablecoin, altcoins that experienced a significant surge in whale transaction volume were LayerZero's ($ZRO) on Optimism (up more than 200%) and DeXe Protocol's ($DEXE) (up more than 250%).

Cryptos with huge whale activity. | Source: Santiment

Whale transaction volumes for AAVE ($AAVE) rose by more than 200% this week, while there was over a 100% rise in their transactions of Telcoin ($TEL) and Gate token ($GT). The other crypto assets in the top ten categories with increasing whale trade volumes were Ondo Finance ($ONDO) (up more than 59%) and Ripple ($XRP) (up more than 81%).

Crypto assets with huge whale activities often experience price shifts since these large holders usually buy at the lowest possible prices to maximize their profits. Hence, when they accumulate a particular cryptocurrency, they do so to sell it later to make profits.

Many analysts track crypto whale activities as they often indicate the possible direction of the crypto market. Hence, they can profit from these trends by taking positions before broader market movements.