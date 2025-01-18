DM Calls On Southeast European Countries To Join Defense Coalitions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defense Rustem Umerov, during a meeting with the heads and representatives of the foreign ministries of Southeastern Europe, called for joining the work of defense coalitions to provide Ukraine with everything it needs.

“I held an important meeting with foreign ministers and representatives of 9 countries of South-Eastern Europe: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova, North Macedonia, Romania, Slovenia, Turkey , Croatia and Montenegro,” Umerov informed.

According to him, they discussed the main challenges and needs, in particular“the results of the 25th meeting of the Ramstein format, which remains key to coordinating the security strategy with our allies.”

“I called on the delegations to actively participate in the work of defense coalitions to provide Ukraine with everything it needs,” Umerov said.

The parties also discussed the security situation in Ukraine and the course of operations: Pokrovsk, Kursk, Kharkiv region, the Black Sea; the main needs of the Defense Forces, including strengthening air defense, scaling up drone production, supplying long-range weapons, and providing the military with modern equipment.

“In 2025, the capabilities of the Ukrainian defense industry could reach USD 35 billion. For this purpose, it is important to invest from partners; create joint ventures to maximize the potential of our defense industry,” the Defense Minister emphasized.

According to him, Ukraine is ready to expand cooperation with the Balkan countries in the areas of defense technology and military training.

Umerov thanked the governments and peoples of Southeast Europe for their support.

As reported by Ukrinform, the first ministerial meeting between Ukraine and the countries of Southeast Europe took place in Kyiv on January 17, where the participants reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine's independence , sovereignty and territorial integrity, condemned the participation of third-country military personnel in hostilities against Ukraine and called on the world to stop any support for Russia.

