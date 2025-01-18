J&K's New Transport Policy In Offing, Draft Submitted For Review
Date
1/18/2025
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- transport Commissioner Vishesh Paul Mahajan Saturday said the draft of the new Transport Policy of J&K focusing on improved road safety and transportation infrastructure has been submitted to the administrative department for review.
Speaking at an event commemorating National Road Safety Week, Mahajan said the discussions on the draft will precede any decisions or implementation.
“I have learned that my predecessors sent a draft to the Administrative Department, and there will be a discussion on it. The future course will be based on that,” he said.
The Transport Commissioner stressed the importance of a safer driving environment to reduce accidents and ensure adherence to traffic laws.
He called for strict enforcement of regulations, warning that violations such as failure to wear seat belts or helmets, as well as reckless driving, would attract penalties, including license cancellations and vehicle seizures.
He also issued a stern warning against dangerous behaviours like stunt driving, particularly when they threaten public safety.
Mahajan said the transport subsidy scheme aimed at replacing vehicles over 15 years old offers financial assistance of upto Rs 5 lakh or 16 per cent of the cost of a new vehicle, whichever is lower.
“We have received around 35 applications in Kashmir and 100 in Jammu under this scheme. Vehicle owners must complete scrapping procedures, including chassis cutting, and obtain certification from the Motor Vehicle Department,” he explained.
