Kashmir Snowboarder Wins Silver At European C'ship

Zubair, who has represented India in prestigious events like European Cups, NorAm Cups and FIS races, competing in countries like the United States, Canada, and others, said that despite his successes, his journey has been far from easy.

Snowboarding since 2007, he said, initially he was not happy with his results, as he often finishes between 20th and 40th positions.

“Now, securing second place is such an amazing feeling. I have been waiting for this for a very long time,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

With the recent success boosting his confidence, Lone said that he prepares for upcoming competitions.

“My immediate focus is on qualifying for the World Cup races and World Championships in March, aiming to secure the required 50 points to compete, as he has already earned 40 points.”

Training in the U.S. for the past few years, Zubair has a decorated career possessing several gold, silver and bronze medals at national competitions, including gold in the second edition of Khelo India. (KNO)

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now