Kashmir Snowboarder Wins Silver At European C'ship
Date
1/18/2025 8:15:49 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – Zubair Ahmed Lone, a resident of Qazipora Tangmarg, has won the silver medal at the Federation International Skiing Alpine Snowboarding Championships in Serbia, competing against athletes from several countries.
Zubair, who has represented India in prestigious events like European Cups, NorAm Cups and FIS races, competing in countries like the United States, Canada, and others, said that despite his successes, his journey has been far from easy.
ADVERTISEMENT
Snowboarding since 2007, he said, initially he was not happy with his results, as he often finishes between 20th and 40th positions.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Now, securing second place is such an amazing feeling. I have been waiting for this for a very long time,” he said, as per news agency KNO.
With the recent success boosting his confidence, Lone said that he prepares for upcoming competitions.
Read Also
Over 27 Lakh Youth Engaged In Sports Activities In 2024: JKSC
J&K 2nd Runner-Up At National Aerobic Gymnastics Championship
“My immediate focus is on qualifying for the World Cup races and World Championships in March, aiming to secure the required 50 points to compete, as he has already earned 40 points.”
Training in the U.S. for the past few years, Zubair has a decorated career possessing several gold, silver and bronze medals at national competitions, including gold in the second edition of Khelo India. (KNO)
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN18012025000215011059ID1109104617
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.