Mughal Road Closed Till Further Orders

As already reported, vehicular movement on Mughal road was suspended from the last twenty-one days due to severe slippery conditions and authorities were expecting restoration of road after improvement in surface condition of road.

Officials however stated that amid bad weather conditions during the last 48 hours, fresh snowfall has taken place on the road and slippery conditions have increased further making it impossible to restore this road for several weeks.

Keeping in view this situation, officials stated, District Magistrate has ordered closure of road till further orders.

A detailed report regarding road conditions, especially difficulties to restore traffic due to frost was submitted before district magistrate by Traffic Police.

