Mughal Road Closed Till Further Orders
Date
1/18/2025 8:15:48 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Authorities have ordered complete closure of Mughal road till further orders and a formal notification in this regard has been issued by District Magistrate Poonch.
As already reported, vehicular movement on Mughal road was suspended from the last twenty-one days due to severe slippery conditions and authorities were expecting restoration of road after improvement in surface condition of road.
ADVERTISEMENT
Officials however stated that amid bad weather conditions during the last 48 hours, fresh snowfall has taken place on the road and slippery conditions have increased further making it impossible to restore this road for several weeks.
ADVERTISEMENT
Keeping in view this situation, officials stated, District Magistrate has ordered closure of road till further orders.
A detailed report regarding road conditions, especially difficulties to restore traffic due to frost was submitted before district magistrate by Traffic Police.
Read Also
Mughal Road Closed For 5th Day, Efforts Underway To Clear Snow
Six Stranded In Snowfall On Mughal Road Rescued
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN18012025000215011059ID1109104616
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.