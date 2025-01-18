UOC-MP Cathedral Damaged By Blast Wave In Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zaporizhzhia, St. Andrew's Cathedral of the UOC was damaged as a result of a morning attack by Russian troops.

Yaroslav Popov, a cleric of the cathedral, told journalists about this, Ukrinform reports.

“This morning, a missile attack was launched on an industrial enterprise in our city. The blast wave also hit St. Andrew's Cathedral. There is damage both outside and inside. The ceiling collapsed inside, but the roof remained intact. The church decoration was significantly damaged. The icons are damaged. We are now working on cleaning up. The main icon of our cathedral, the icon of St. Andrew the First-Called, is very valuable to us, it was brought from Greece, thank God, it survived,” he said.

He cannot say whether the damage has already been calculated and how the restoration will be carried out because he does not have the information.

At the time of the attack , there was only one person in the cathedral, a watchman, and he was not injured.

The cathedral was built with money from the former head of Motor Sich, Viacheslav Bohuslaev, for the residents of the Shevchenkivskyi district and the employees of the Motor Sich plant. The church is located on the site of a movie theater next to the entrance of the motor-building plant. On October 24, 2022, Viacheslav Bohuslaiev was arrested by the SSU and charged with treason.

As Ukrinform reported, the enemy launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia at six in the mornin . An industrial enterprise was hit. Civilian infrastructure was also damaged. As of 11:15 a.m., the number of wounded increased to 10, the fate of three people remains unknown.