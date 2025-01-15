EUCAST Global Presenting Revolutionary 5G 'Network In A Box' At WEST 2025 Naval Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jaehyeong Kim, founder of EUCAST Global

Portable, Secure, and Customizable Connectivity Solutions for Military and Emergency Response

- Jaehyeong KimDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EUCAST Global Inc. , a leading provider of and 5G private cellular network solutions, is participating in the upcoming WEST 2025 Naval . The event will be held at the San Diego Convention Center from January 28 to 30, where EUCAST will exhibit its Network in a Box (NIB) technology at booth #4522.“EUCAST Global's presence at WEST 2025 is a significant step in our North American expansion strategy,” said Jaehyeong Kim, founder of EUCAST Global.“Our advanced LTE and 5G solutions-including base stations, core network, and network in a box, a specialized telecommunications products to create quick cellular coverage at any place and at any time-are designed to deliver reliable and secure communication, even in the fog of war.”At the conference, EUCAST will demonstrate its portable and fully integrated NIB solution, showcasing its ability to rapidly deploy a private cellular network. The NIB device combines core network, radio, and proprietary technology into a compact, user-ready unit that requires no external dependencies.EUCAST has more than a decade of commercial success and owns the hardware and software technology so is not dependent on other companies, allowing for infinite flexibility in providing customized solutions.“With our network in a box, first responders and military personnel can establish secure, real-time communication channels anywhere in the world,” Kim added.“We own the entire stack-software, hardware, and processes-ensuring maximum control, flexibility, and security.”The NIB backpack, one of EUCAST's flagship products, is designed to transmit real-time voice and video. It provides multiple backhaul connectivity options, including satellite, Wi-Fi, MANET (mobile ad-hoc network) and fiber, and features rechargeable batteries for field-ready power. This technology supports critical applications across industries, including fire and rescue, law enforcement, rail, maritime, and military operations. Additionally, EUCAST offers NIB solutions for drone, vehicle, and marine deployments.EUCAST's commitment to innovation and security is bolstered by its proprietary design, which uses no Chinese components.“The United States' recent mandate to 'rip and replace' Chinese telecom equipment highlights the importance of trusted, homegrown technology,” Kim said.“Our products offer unparalleled reliability, proven in extreme conditions from the rugged mountains of Colorado (in temperatures ranging from -20 to 110+ degrees Fahrenheit) to military operations in Korea.”“EUCAST's NIB technology represents a game-changer for mission-critical communications,” added Chris Medina, a member of the EUCAST Board of Directors.“The ability to deploy secure networks on demand without reliance on external systems addresses a crucial need for military and emergency response sectors.”“Having an integrated solution with proprietary control over both hardware and software significantly enhances security and resilience”, stated Gary Sumihiro, Executive Vice President, Secretary and Treasurer of EUCAST.“Our approach aligns perfectly with current national security priorities while providing an excellent private equity investment opportunity.”Established in Delaware in 2022, EUCAST works with clients across many industries including healthcare, oil and gas, state and local governments, and smart cities.WEST 2025 Naval Conference is“the largest West Coast Sea Service operations event focused on all technology solutions in use now and under consideration for the future.”###About EUCAST GlobalEUCAST Global provides end-to-end advanced wireless access solutions including base stations, application servers and gateway, core network, network management systems, and user devices. EUCAST has been a leading force in the advanced wireless access technology marketplace for more than a decade.Please visit .For more information or to schedule an interview with a EUCAST spokesperson, contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or ... – or contact EUCAST directly at ... or ....

