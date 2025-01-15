Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Case For Contact Lenses (LOS-244)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a better more effective case to ensure thorough cleaning of lenses removing any dirt or particles from your contact lenses," said one of two inventors, from

Reseda, Calif., "so we invented the RINSE & CLEAN. Through our own testing of our design, we found it offers an improved alternative to simply soaking the lenses in a traditional case."

This patent-pending invention provides an improved case for contact lenses. It offers storage while also aiding in the removal of particles, dirt, and residue. As a result, it aids in extending the longevity of the users contact lenses. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who wear contact lenses. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.



The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LOS-244, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED