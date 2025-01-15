Pink Triangle Press Announces New 'One-Stop' For 2SLGBTQIA+ Health Content To Come In 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pink Triangle Press initiative will address major gaps, reframe the narrative around queer healthcare

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pink Triangle Press (PTP) announced it will be making a significant into the creation of a one-stop destination for credible and accessible information for 2SLGBTQIA+ Canadians. The Health content will be available in French and English and will include a website, three newsletters and multi-media social content."Our research tells us that health is a top concern across our community. Queer and trans people have unique health needs and we also share unique barriers in accessing good health care." says David Walberg, CEO of PTP.“During the early days of the AIDS crisis, we learned that our community needs to take charge of our own access to health information and care – no one else is going to do it for us. Today, we see trans access to health care, as well as queer and trans sex education, challenged and blocked by conservative forces."The health publications will be the latest addition to the media company's expanding house of brands, which includes television shows, documentaries, podcasts and flagship publication Xtra Magazine. In 2024, PTP launched its first Pink Paper looking at 2SLGBTQIA+ representation in Canada's screen industries (pinkpaper) as well as the national community recognition event, The Pink Awards (pinkawards).Walberg also announced today that Xtra senior editor Ziya Jones, who has looked after Xtra's health coverage since 2020, will become the Managing Editor of Health for PTP, effective immediately. Prior to joining Xtra, Jones worked as a senior editor at Reader's Digest Canada, and as a regional trainer teaching Solutions Journalism with Journalists for Human Rights. Their own writing has appeared in the Toronto Star, Hazlitt, Chatelaine, Maisonneuve and Eater.“As a journalist who has covered health for more than a decade, I know that 2SLGBTQIA+ health is often undercovered or treated as an afterthought in traditional media,” says Jones.“I'm thrilled at this chance to bring queer and trans audiences crucial, credible information about their health and well-being-particularly at a time where our access to reproductive care and gender affirming care are under attack.”The project will kick-off with a nationwide research project exploring the state of healthcare for queer and trans Canadians which will culminate in a Pink Paper on 2SLGBTQIA+ Health to be published in the spring of 2025. PTP Health will launch later in 2025.About Pink Triangle Press:Pink Triangle Press (PTP) is Canada's leading 2SLGBTQIA+ media and content organization. Founded in 1971, Pink Triangle Press produces 2SLGBTQIA+ journalism at Xtra Magazine and through a variety of content distribution channels in Canada and abroad. The Press also operates the travel site Pink Ticket Travel, a gay adult dating website and has produced a number of television projects. The organization began as a gay liberation newspaper, The Body Politic, named by Masthead magazine as one of "Canada's 20 most influential magazines of all time.”

