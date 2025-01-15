Appfire Brings 7Pace Timetracker To The Atlassian Marketplace

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Best-selling time tracker in Azure DevOps and monday brings new integration with Jira

BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Appfire , the leading global provider of software that enhances, extends, and connects the world's leading platforms, today announced 7pace Timetracker

for Jira is live in the Atlassian Marketplace. Atlassian customers using the app gain an advanced time-tracking solution for teams that have outgrown legacy time tracking solutions or those that require an app that is more comprehensive than the native Jira solution, yet seamlessly integrated with Jira.

Acquired by Appfire

in 2022, 7pace Timetracker is already a market leader on Azure DevOps and was recently recognized as a best-selling app in the

monday app marketplace for 2024. The launch of 7pace Timetracker for Jira in the Atlassian Marketplace highlights the beginning of another transformative era for Appfire and its users, as the company builds on its expertise to uniquely provide apps across ecosystems and works to deliver cutting-edge products that anticipate and adapt to the evolving needs of its customers.

"Jira is no longer meant only for software teams," said Zoltan Szalas, VP of Product and Growth at Appfire. "It's becoming a home for marketers, HR, and other departments. The best user experience ensures that the time tracked by people in all roles is as accurate as possible. 7pace Timetracker is built with end users in mind. And by integrating time tracking directly into the platforms teams already use, 7pace Timetracker eliminates the need for additional software, saving teams time and money. Whether you're using Atlassian's Jira for work management, monday for team collaboration, or Azure DevOps for software development, 7pace Timetracker integrates effortlessly, helping users track time across all these environments."

7pace Timetracker for Jira provides a powerful alternative for teams looking to enhance their time management capabilities within Jira. Designed to deliver a seamless and intuitive experience, 7pace Timetracker enables users to log time in seconds, centralize time data, and generate detailed progress reports. By supporting advanced features like tracking billable hours and project milestones, the app simplifies workflows and empowers both managers and teams. With ongoing updates and enhancements planned over the next year, 7pace Timetracker is evolving to meet the complex needs of enterprise organizations and teams, offering a robust and scalable solution for time tracking and management.

Additional key benefits include:



Deep integration with Jira : 7pace Timetracker seamlessly integrates with Jira, providing a consistent experience where time tracking feels native to the platform. Time tracking data is fully synchronized with Jira, ensuring teams can log and manage their time without disrupting their workflows.

Centralized time data and actionable insights : Teams can view, add, and edit time from a single location while getting quick insights that help improve efficiency and lead to better time management. Managers also have access to detailed, real-time reporting, helping them identify trends in the most time-intensive tasks and improve team performance.

Effortless and intuitive user experience : Designed with everyday users in mind, 7pace Timetracker offers flexible time tracking features such as weekly and monthly calendars. The intuitive interface minimizes the learning curve, enabling teams to focus on their tasks while effortlessly managing their time.

Beyond time tracking : With support for custom fields, users can track more than just hours. Whether it's billable hours, time categories, or activity types, 7pace Timetracker provides flexibility to capture the data most relevant to an organization's needs. Coming late spring is an integration into Appfire's BigPicture product, complementing Appfire's Project Portfolio Management solution as a new data input for those keen on understanding resource allocation. Powerful reporting and insights : 7pace Timetracker's capabilities extend beyond Jira's native time-tracking app, with advanced reporting features that deliver actionable insights. Managers can analyze time allocation, monitor trends, and identify opportunities for improving efficiency - all from one central dashboard.

"We're dedicated to simplifying time tracking for teams and managers alike," said Szalas. "Our modern solution integrates seamlessly into the platforms these teams already use, making it effortless to track time. This not only streamlines the process but it empowers managers with accurate, real-time data, eliminating the need for end-of-week time-shaming and fostering a more productive work environment. We're committed to supporting teams wherever they are and offer unparalleled flexibility, making 7pace Timetracker an essential app for any organization using Atlassian, monday or Azure DevOps."

To learn more about Appfire, visit

and follow along on X

and

LinkedIn .

About Appfire

Appfire is the leading global provider of software that enhances, extends, and connects the world's leading platforms to make work flow any way teams want to work, from planning to product ideation, product development, project delivery, and beyond. Appfire increases the value of platforms such as Atlassian, Microsoft, monday, and Salesforce, enabling teams to thrive and do their best work together. With more than one million users, Appfire's popular solutions are helping teams with Enterprise Collaboration, DevOps, Workflow & Automation, Product Portfolio Management, IT Service Management (ITSM), Document Management, Business Intelligence and Reporting, Administrative Tools, Agile Tools, Developer Tools, Time Tracking, Publishing, and Integrations. Appfire has been selling its popular software products on the Atlassian Marketplace since it first launched in 2012, and today Appfire has the most widely adopted portfolio of Atlassian apps across tens of thousands of customers worldwide. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

Inkhouse for Appfire

[email protected]

SOURCE Appfire

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED