Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Launches New CB650R And CBR650R To Expands Its Premium Motorcycle Line-Up

Mumbai, 15 January 2025: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) strengthened its premium motorcycle line-up with the launch of latest editions of the CB650R and CBR650R. These new models will cater to motorcycle enthusiasts across different categories, offering a perfect blend of performance and style. Customers can now the New CB650R and CBR650R at their nearest BigWing dealerships while the deliveries will commence from February 2025 onwards.



Introducing the new premium motorcycles, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said,“We are delighted to introduce the latest editions of the CB650R and CBR650R for our customers in India. The premium motorcycle category in the country is experiencing remarkable growth, fueled by a rising demand for high-performance machines that offer a great combination of advanced technology and distinctive design. At HMSI, we remain committed to meeting these aspirations by bringing world-class products that cater to diverse riding preferences. We are confident that these motorcycles will set new benchmarks and elevate the premium motorcycling experience in India”.



Commenting on this announcement, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said,“We are excited to introduce the New CB650R and CBR650R for our premium customers, who value thrilling performance, advanced technology, and distinctive design. Also, the wait is over for our adventure-seeking customers as the deliveries for the pre-booked NX500 will begin starting this month (January 2025). At HMSI, we understand the aspirations of biking enthusiasts, and these motorcycles are crafted to deliver on their expectations. Bookings for the CB650R and CBR650R are now open at our BigWing dealerships and deliveries will commence from February 2025 onwards. We are confident that these bikes will not only enhance our customer's riding experience but also reinforce Honda\'s position in the premium motorcycle segment. The journey ahead is exciting, and we look forward to creating more milestones together.\"



New Honda CB650R | Minimalist Perfection



The new CB650R embodies Honda\'s Neo Sports Café design philosophy, featuring a minimalist aesthetic with a round all-LED headlamp, sculpted fuel tank, and exposed frame that radiates rugged sophistication. The compact dimensions and balanced ergonomics ensure a comfortable yet thrilling ride, whether cruising through city streets or carving up winding roads. The CB650R will be available in two colours - Candy Chromosphere Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.



At its heart, the CB650R is powered by a 649cc, liquid-cooled, inline-4-cylinder engine, delivering 70 kW of maximum power at 12,000 RPM and 63 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 RPM. Tuned for smooth, linear power delivery, the engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and gets an assist & slipper clutch. Built to perform, the CB650R features inverted SHOWA (SFF-BP) front fork for precise handling and a rear mono-shock with adjustable preload, ensuring a responsive and composed ride on varied surfaces.



The braking duties are performed by dual radial-mounted 310mm floating discs at the front and 240mm single disc at the rear, complemented by dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety. In terms of features, the new CB650R gets a 5.0-inch TFT full-colour crystal liquid display and is compatible with Honda RoadSync application that allows the rider to access functions such as calling and navigation by connecting the motorcycle and smartphone via Bluetooth.



New Honda CBR650R | What R You Today?



The new Honda CBR650R is a striking middleweight sportbike that embodies the perfect balance of power, precision & style, offering an exhilarating ride. Designed with Honda\'s Racing DNA, it boasts a sleek and aggressive profile, featuring sharp, aerodynamic lines and a hunched-forward stance that exudes speed even when stationary. The full-LED lighting system, including the dual-eye headlights, adds a modern touch while enhancing visibility and safety. Available in two striking colour options, Grand Prix Red and Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic, the CBR650R ensures heads turn on every ride.



At the heart of the CBR650R lies its captivating 649cc, liquid-cooled, inline-4-cylinder engine, delivering 70 kW of maximum power at 12,000 RPM and 63 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 RPM. This powerhouse generates thrilling acceleration and a smooth power delivery, allowing riders to push their limits with confidence. Moreover, its compact and lightweight design makes it both thrilling on winding roads and manageable in urban settings, appealing to a wide range of riders seeking excitement and versatility. The engine comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox and gets an assist & slipper clutch ensuring precise shifts, while Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) enhances traction and stability.



Premium hardware like the inverted Showa 41mm Separate Function Fork Big Piston (SFF-BP) and radial-mounted dual 310mm front disc brakes elevate handling and stopping power to professional-grade levels. Just like the CB650R, it also gets dual-channel ABS as an added safety net. The CBR650R's new 5.0-inch TFT full-colour crystal liquid display provides all essential information at a glance. It is also compatible with Honda RoadSync application that allows the rider to access functions such as calling and navigation by via Bluetooth, ensuring a connected and informed riding experience.



New Honda CB650R, CBR650R: Price and Availability



The new Honda CB650R has been priced at Rs. 9.20 lakh and the CBR650R will retail at Rs. 9.99 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. Bookings for these premium motorcycles are now open at all BigWing dealerships across India. One can also book them online via Honda BigWing India's official website (). The deliveries of the new CB650R and CBR650R will commence from February 2025 onwards.

