Doha Metro And Lusail Tram Announce Service Update

Doha, Qatar: Doha Metro and Lusail Tram announced updates to their Metro services on Wednesday.

According to a statement on X, the Metro Link M212 bus route will operate from Education City Station (Shelter 1) instead of Al Riffa Mall of Qatar Station on January 16.

Starting January 1, 2025, Doha Metro's operating hours have been extended to 5 am to 1 am from Saturday to Thursday and from 9 am to 1 am on Fridays.