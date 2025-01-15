Gordon Center Unveils Harvey® Premier, Revolutionizing Healthcare Training With Advanced Cardiopulmonary Simulation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A healthcare trainee uses Harvey Premier to practice identifying vital signs. This next-generation cardiopulmonary simulator manikin allows learners to feel for pulses and practice real-time clinical skills in a highly realistic training environment.

A medical instructor demonstrates the use of Harvey Premier, the advanced cardiopulmonary patient simulator.

Powered by a mini-computer and a tablet-based control interface, Harvey Premier now allows seamless updates and diagnostics.

Latest Innovations Include Enhanced Portability, Remote Operations Capabilities, Updated Comprehensive Clinical Curriculum and New Augmented Reality Features

- Dr. Ross ScaleseMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Gordon Center for Simulation and Innovation in Medical Education at the University of Miami proudly announces Harvey® Premier, the latest evolution of the world's first cardiopulmonary patient simulator manikin. This groundbreaking advancement, developed with state-of-the-art technology, was recently unveiled by Dr. Ross Scalese, Director of Educational Technology Development for the Gordon Center, at the 25th International Meeting on Simulation in Healthcare (IMSH) in Orlando, Florida.“Today's healthcare requires that medical training be both innovative and adaptable to better equip learners and providers with real-world skills," said Dr. Scalese. "Harvey Premier represents a remarkable leap forward in simulation training. This new generation Harvey ensures that future healthcare providers will have the hands-on skills and compassionate behaviors necessary to serve patients everywhere.”Key features of Harvey Premier include:● Lightweight and Portable, Sleek Design - At half the weight and size of its predecessor, Harvey Premier's efficient design makes it easy to transport and use in various training environments.● Cost-Effective Design - This updated model is produced at a 50% cost reduction, enabling broader accessibility for educational institutions worldwide.● Remote Capability - Harvey Premier now includes wireless technology that allows learners to use personal devices to hear simulated heart and lung sounds. This reduces the need for specialized stethoscopes while also creating flexibility for remote teaching and assessment.● Extensive Clinical Scenarios - Harvey Premier's library of more than 50 clinical scenarios with hundreds of cardiac and respiratory findings, offers the most comprehensive cardiopulmonary simulation experience available, enabling users to learn about a wide range of conditions and their physical manifestations.● Advanced Technological Integration - Powered by a mini-computer and a tablet-based control interface, Harvey Premier now allows seamless updates and diagnostics, simplifying maintenance and enhancing longevity.In partnership with Lumis Corp, Harvey Premier has the capability to be integrated with other advanced technologies such as augmented reality (AR) technology. Leveraging Lumis' InSight PlatformTM, this major enhancement allows learners to visually explore the cardiopulmonary system by overlaying digital visualizations on the manikin, creating an immersive and interactive experience.Instead of solely relying on sound and physical cues, students can now observe internal anatomy in real-time, reinforcing key clinical concepts. Instructors can adjust simulation scenarios dynamically and track student progress through built-in data analytics.Harvey's LegacySince its creation in 1968 by Dr. Michael S. Gordon, Harvey®, the world's first cardiopulmonary patient simulator, has set the global standard for medical education. A manikin, Harvey realistically simulates over 50 cardiac diseases by varying heart sounds, murmurs, pulses, blood pressure and breath sounds. Its superior fidelity has earned endorsements from leading organizations including the American College of Cardiology and the British Heart Foundation.With over 800 institutions worldwide using Harvey for clinical training, it remains the longest-continuous university-based simulation model in medical education. Harvey Premier builds on this trusted foundation by introducing key advancements, including augmented reality integration, enhanced portability, and significant cost reductions. The partnership with Lumis ensures that Harvey Premier continues to deliver the most immersive and comprehensive cardiopulmonary simulation experience available today.Reflecting its commitment to inclusivity, the Gordon Center has also introduced Harvey Premier in three skin tones: light, medium and dark, ensuring healthcare trainees are equipped to work confidently with diverse communities.Dr. Scalese adds,“We've created a platform that not only enhances medical understanding but embodies our commitment to inclusive, life-saving education by mirroring the diversity and complexity of real patient care.”Harvey Premier will be available for ordering in early 2025, with shipping scheduled for Q2. For more information, visit .About the Gordon CenterThe Gordon Center for Simulation and Innovation in Medical Education at the University of Miami is a world leader in healthcare simulation education and research. Each year, the Center's programs prepare approximately 20,000 medical professionals and first responders from over 60 countries, delivering courses in areas such as Advanced Stroke Life Support®, Airway Management, Point of Care Ultrasound and Active Shooter Hostile Events. In partnership with renowned healthcare institutions, the Gordon Center consistently shapes the future of medical training and emergency response to prepare healthcare providers for a range of critical situations.For more information on Harvey Premier and the Gordon Center, please visit or follow @umgordoncenter on social media.

