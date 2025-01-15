GENH2 SPONSORS KENNEDY SPACE CENTER VISITOR COMPLEX 3K SPACE RACE FOR FOURTH YEAR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GenH2 is Proud Supporter of January 17th Community-Wide Event to Benefit the United Way

- Greg Gosnell, CEO of GenH2TITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- – GenH2 , a global leader in liquid hydrogen an leader in hydrogen infrastructure solutions, announced today it is a sponsor of Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex's 3K Space Race, an annual event benefitting United Way of Brevard, taking place January 17, 2025. This is the fourth year that GenH2 is proudly sponsoring the community-wide event.The 3K Space Race will take place at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, Space Commerce Way, Kennedy Space Center, FL. The walk/run guides participants through the historic Rocket Garden featuring nine authentic rockets, the booster stack that graces the entryway to Space Shuttle Atlantis® and by Heroes & Legends with a larger-than-life portrait of the Mercury 7 astronauts.“We are proud to sponsor Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex's Space Race for a fourth year and to help support the United Way of Brevard,” said Greg Gosnell, CEO of GenH2.“The event is an annual favorite for all of our employees and our wonderful Space Coast community.”GenH2 recently marked four years of driving critical innovation in clean and sustainable liquid hydrogen energy solutions. The company is celebrating significant milestones, including breakthroughs in research and development, the deployment of a mobile liquefaction system, and the commissioning of the world's most advanced liquid hydrogen testing and demonstration platform, further advancing the company's hydrogen infrastructure technology vision.The GenH2 60,000-square-foot global headquarters is located on a 10-acre campus in Titusville, Florida, with support from a financial incentive provided by the North Brevard Economic Development Zone.Leveraging decades of expertise in liquefaction, storage, and transfer, GenH2 harnesses NASA technology to drive innovation and accelerate the adoption of hydrogen solutions. GenH2 was founded by former NASA researchers and developers, including its Chief Architect James Fesmire, an inductee of the NASA Inventors Hall of Fame.Winners in each category will receive their award from a veteran NASA astronaut. Immediately following the race there will be an after-race party serving refreshments. Proceeds from the event will benefit the United Way of Brevard.About GenH2GenH2 is a technology leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure systems for advanced clean energy. GenH2 solutions allow for safe hydrogen liquefaction, zero-loss storage, and transfer. The company focuses on mass-producing equipment to speed infrastructure buildout and make hydrogen accessible for everyday use around the globe. The technology team includes former NASA researchers and developers with decades of experience researching, engineering, and building hydrogen solutions. Learn more about GenH2 at

