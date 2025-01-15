Type 2 Diabetes Market Poised For Remarkable Growth By 2034, Reveals Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Leading companies such as MediciNova, Sparrow Pharmaceuticals, and HighTide are driving advancements in Type 2 treatments to enhance patient care.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Type 2 Diabetes Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Type 2 Diabetes, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Type 2 Diabetes market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report delivers a comprehensive analysis of Type 2 Diabetes, offering critical insights into prevalence, revenue trends, and evolving Type 2 Diabetes treatment options. The report discusses key statistics, including current and projected market sizes, while delving into Type 2 Diabetes symptoms and their impact on patients' quality of life.

It evaluates the progress and effectiveness of emerging therapies for Type 2 Diabetes and examines the clinical trial landscape in-depth. This includes a detailed review of ongoing and upcoming studies that are set to shape the future of Type 2 Diabetes treatment. With its rich data and forward-looking insights, this report serves as an indispensable resource for understanding market dynamics and advancements in the field of Type 2 Diabetes.

Some of the key insights of Type 2 Diabetes Market Report:

. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 34 million Americans have diabetes, with 90-95% of them having type 2 diabetes.

. Type 2 diabetes most commonly develops in individuals over the age of 45, although an increasing number of children, teens, and young adults are also being diagnosed.

. In the UK, type 2 diabetes accounts for about 90% of all diabetes cases, with a higher risk of developing the condition due to family genes.

. Data from the Health Survey for England estimates that 10.7% of the population (approximately 5 million people) is at increased risk for type 2 diabetes, with an HbA1c between 42-46 mmol/mol (6.0-6.4).

. A study in Germany found that the mean age for diagnosing type 2 diabetes was 61 years for men and 63.4 years for women, with 50% of the population being diagnosed between the ages of 53–72 years for men and 54–76 years for women.

. In December 2024, the FDA approved the first generic version of Victoza (liraglutide injection) for adults and pediatric patients over 10 years old with type 2 diabetes.

. Emerging therapies for Type 2 Diabetes include NRDN-101, ECC5004, KN056, XW014, RGT001-075, HR17031, CPL207280, THDB0206, LY-3209590, Insulin icodec, and others.

. Key companies in the Type 2 Diabetes treatment market include Eli Lilly and Company, Regor Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Eccogene, Pfizer, Sciwind Biosciences USA Co., Ltd., MediciNova, Sparrow Pharmaceuticals, HighTide, Novo Nordisk A/S, Biomea Fusion, and others.

Type 2 Diabetes Overview:

Type 2 diabetes is the most prevalent form of diabetes, occurring when blood glucose (or blood sugar) levels become too high. It is most commonly diagnosed in middle-aged or older adults, which is why it was previously referred to as adult-onset diabetes. However, type 2 diabetes is increasingly affecting children and teenagers, primarily due to rising childhood obesity rates.

Type 2 Diabetes Epidemiology:

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

The Type 2 Diabetes market report offers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

. Total Prevalent Cases of Type 2 Diabetes

. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Type 2 Diabetes

. Total Gender-specific Cases of Type 2 Diabetes

. Total Age-specific Cases of Type 2 Diabetes

. Treated Cases of Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities:

The drug uptake section examines the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming Type 2 Diabetes drugs over the study period. It analyzes the uptake of these treatments, evaluating how patients adopt these therapies and the sales performance of each drug. This section offers a comprehensive look at the factors influencing the acceptance and success of Type 2 Diabetes treatments in the market.

In addition, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the Type 2 Diabetes drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It delves into the key drivers behind their widespread use and provides a market share comparison among these drugs. This section helps identify which therapies are gaining traction and the reasons behind their rapid adoption.

The report further explores the Type 2 Diabetes pipeline, providing insights into therapeutic candidates at different stages of development. It identifies the key companies involved in creating targeted Type 2 Diabetes treatments. The report also covers recent developments in the field, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging therapies for Type 2 Diabetes.

Type 2 Diabetes Market Outlook:

The Type 2 diabetes market is highly competitive, with a mix of generic, biosimilar, and branded drugs emerging. This moderately fragmented market sees the introduction of new pharmaceuticals and therapies and innovative equipment and tools for treatment and diagnosis. The expanding healthcare sector and favorable government regulations further support the growth of the market.

According to DelveInsight, the Type 2 diabetes market across the 7MM is expected to experience significant changes between 2020 and 2034, driven by the rising prevalence of diabetes, an aging population, and an increasing demand for novel treatments.

Type 2 Diabetes Market Drivers:

. The increasing global prevalence of Type 2 diabetes, driven by factors such as aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, and poor dietary habits, is a major growth driver for the market.

. Advancements in drug development, including the emergence of novel therapies, improved diagnostic tools, and the growing demand for personalized medicine, are fueling the growth of the Type 2 diabetes market.

Type 2 Diabetes Market Barriers:

. High treatment costs and limited access to advanced diabetes medications in low-income regions pose significant barriers to market growth.

. Regulatory challenges and the lengthy approval process for new drugs and therapies can hinder the timely entry of innovative treatments into the market.

Scope of the Type 2 Diabetes Market Report:

. Study Period: 2020–2034

. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

. Key Type 2 Diabetes Companies: Eli Lilly and Company, Regor Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Eccogene, Pfizer, Sciwind Biosciences USA Co., Ltd., MediciNova, Sparrow Pharmaceuticals, HighTide, Novo Nordisk A/S, Biomea Fusion, and others.

. Key Type 2 Diabetes Therapies: NRDN-101, ECC5004, KN056, XW014, RGT001-075, HR17031, CPL207280, THDB0206, LY-3209590, Insulin icodec, and others.

. Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutic Assessment: Type 2 Diabetes currently marketed, and Type 2 Diabetes emerging therapies

. Type 2 Diabetes Market Dynamics: Type 2 Diabetes market drivers and Type 2 Diabetes market barriers

. Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

. Type 2 Diabetes Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Type 2 Diabetes Market Access and Reimbursement

