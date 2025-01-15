Capital Bank Expands Its Network with a New Branch in City Mall

(MENAFN- Advvise) As part of its growth strategy to strengthen its presence and deliver exceptional, comprehensive banking services, Capital Bank has announced the opening of a new branch in City Mall, one of Amman’s premier shopping and entertainment destinations. This addition increases the bank’s total number of branches and offices across the Kingdom to 34.

Conveniently located in the heart of the mall, the new branch offers a full range of banking services seven days a week. It also features two ATMs that accept cash withdrawals in Jordanian Dinars and US Dollars.

Nadeem Khitan, Chief Consumer Banking Officer at Capital Bank, said, “The opening of our new branch in City Mall marks an important step in our ongoing efforts to expand our network and bring our services closer to our clients in key locations. This branch enables us to provide convenient, accessible banking services every day of the week, tailored to meet our customers’ daily needs and lifestyles.”

Khitan emphasized Capital Bank’s commitment to delivering a seamless banking experience through innovative solutions and outstanding services that empower clients to achieve their financial goals. He added that the expansion reflects the bank’s vision of staying close to its customers and offering flexible, high-quality services through both traditional branches and advanced digital channels.





