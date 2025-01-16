Prime Minister Meets Syria's De Facto Leader

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Damascus: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met with the leader of the new administration in Syria, HE Ahmed Al Sharaa, at Al Shaab Palace in Damascus today, January 16.

The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them, as well as the latest developments in Syria and issues of mutual concern.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar's unwavering support for Syria's unity, and independence, and for realizing the aspirations of its brotherly people for a decent life and the establishment of a state of institutions and law.