Kabul, Doha Exchange Views On Labour Issues

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan and Qatar have held discussions on issues including developments in the labour sector, Gulf Times reported.

Topics of common interest came up for discussion at a meeting of the Qatar-Afghanistan Joint Labour Committee in Doha on Wednesday.

Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs official Mohammad Ameen Anees and Qatar's Assistant Undersecretary of Labour Najwa bint Abdul Rahman al-Thani co-chaired the meeting.

The latest developments in the labour sectors and other relevant matters were part of the meeting's agenda, the newspaper said.

In line with its policy, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has promised to facilitate the dispatch of workers abroad and create helpful conditions for them within the country.

