Kabul, Doha Exchange Views On Labour Issues
Date
1/16/2025 2:01:27 PM
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan and Qatar have held discussions on issues including developments in the labour sector, Gulf Times reported.
Topics of common interest came up for discussion at a meeting of the Qatar-Afghanistan Joint Labour Committee in Doha on Wednesday.
Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs official Mohammad Ameen Anees and Qatar's Assistant Undersecretary of Labour Najwa bint Abdul Rahman al-Thani co-chaired the meeting.
The latest developments in the labour sectors and other relevant matters were part of the meeting's agenda, the newspaper said.
In line with its policy, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has promised to facilitate the dispatch of workers abroad and create helpful conditions for them within the country.
mud
MENAFN16012025000174011037ID1109098774
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.