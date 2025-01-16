Torkham: Integrated Trade System Being Put In Place

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): An integrated transit trade management system (ITTMS) will be put in place at Torkham within three months.

Once functional, the will help boost bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan, officials hope.

The system is designed to increase cross-border vehicular movement from 600 to 2,000 and reduce traffic congestion at the crossing point.

At a briefing, Adviser to KP Chief on Finance Muzzamil Aslam was informed more electronic scanners would be installed at the custom terminal.

According to Dawn, the adviser was informed that a mechanism would be devised soon to speed up custom clearance of fruits, vegetables and other perishable items.

The official believed the Torkham crossing, which attracted a large number of foreigners in the past, could be developed as a tourist spot.

