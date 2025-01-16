Maverick Filmmaker David Lynch Dies At 78: Family Statement
New York: David Lynch -- the groundbreaking director behind "Mulholland Drive" and "Blue Velvet," who gained a cult following for his unsettling portraits of American life -- has died. He was 78 years old.
"It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch," read a statement on his official facebook page.
"There's a big hole in the world now that he's no longer with us. But, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.'"
