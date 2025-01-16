Baku Museum Center To Host Concert Dedicated To People's Artist Firangiz Alizadeh

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
The Baku Society of Contemporary music and the Baku Museum
Center are pleased to announce a joint project titled "Musical
Evenings at the Museum", Azernews reports.
The upcoming portrait concert will be dedicated to the works of
People's Artist and Professor Firangiz Alizadeh. The concert will
take place on January 23 at Baku Museum Center (19:00).
The program will feature the following works by the composer:
Impulse for violin and piano, Sonata for piano,
and Dilogia for string quartet. These pieces will be
performed by Zarrin Aliyeva (violin), Elchin Mammadov (piano),
Humay Gasimzadeh (piano), and the“Ekinchi” Quartet. Admission is
free.
Firangiz Alizadeh was born in 1947 in Baku. She received her
first musical education at the Specialized Secondary Music School
for Gifted Children under the Azerbaijan State Conservatory and
later studied at the Azerbaijan State Conservatory, specializing in
composition and piano. In 1972, she graduated with honors from
Professor Gara Garayev's composition class, and in 1970, she
completed Professor Urfan Khalilov's piano class with distinction.
Since 1970, she has been engaged in teaching at the Azerbaijan
State Conservatory (now the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir
Hajibeyli) and worked as Gara Garayev's assistant from 1972 to
1974.
Firangiz Alizadeh's activities are multifaceted and extensive.
She has gained international recognition as a composer,
musicologist, educator, conductor, and public figure in the musical
world. As a pianist, she was the first in Azerbaijan to perform
works by composers such as Arnold Schoenberg, Alban Berg, Anton
Webern, Paul Hindemith, Olivier Messiaen, John Cage, George Crumb,
as well as many Azerbaijani composers. She has performed her own
works as both a pianist and conductor.
Firangiz Alizadeh is the Chairperson of the Union of Composers
of Azerbaijan, a Corresponding Member of the National Academy of
Sciences of Azerbaijan (ANAS), a UNESCO Artist for Peace, and a
laureate of the "Glory" and "Honor" orders. She is also a member of
the Board of Trustees of the Baku International Multiculturalism
Center.
