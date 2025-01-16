Shabab Al Ahli Beat Al Rayyan To Clinch Challenge Shield

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Shabab Al Ahli clinched the Qatar-UAE Super Cup Challenge Shield with a 3-1 win over Al Rayyan at the Ahmad Bin Ali on Thursday.

Yuri Cesar struck in the 28th minute to set the tone for Shabab Al Ahli against the home team before an own goal by Renan in the 42nd minute momentarily brought Al Rayyan back into the match.



Guilherme Bala / Shabab Al Ahli

Shabab Al Ahli maintained their momentum with Sardar Azmoun adding to the tally with a clinical finish in the 52nd minute before Guilherme Bala sealed the victory with a stunning goal in the 97th minute during stoppage time.

As part of the Qatar-UAE Super Cup, Qatar SC and Al Nasr will square off for the Super Cup in Dubai on Friday. Al Sadd will then host Al Wasl for the Super Shield on Saturday in Doha, before the Qatar-UAE Super Cup culminates with the Challenge Cup match between Al Wakrah and Al Wahda in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.