Russia Slams U.S. Restrictions On AI Chip Exports As Protectionist

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Moscow: Washington's decision to impose restrictions on the export of AI chips is a harmful protectionist measure, Russian Foreign spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The latest package of restrictive measures introduced by the (Joe) Biden administration ... is a continuation of Washington's destructive policy aimed at containing China's development," Zakharova said at a briefing.

She stressed that instead of promoting fair competition and mutually beneficial cooperation, Washington and its allies are relying on "protectionist methods," "illegal sanctions pressure" and other politically motivated restrictions.

The Biden administration introduced new restrictions on the export of advanced computer chips essential for artificial intelligence on Monday.