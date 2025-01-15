NPCI International partners with Magnati to Expand UPI Acceptance in the UAE

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 15 January 2025: NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), the international arm of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has announced a strategic partnership with Magnati, a leading payment solutions provider in the Middle East, to advance QR based Unified Payments Interface (UPI) merchant payments via Magnati’s point-of-sale (POS) terminals in the UAE. The collaboration aims to expand QR based merchant payment network in the UAE by enabling more merchants to provide UPI as a payment method to Indian travellers.

UPI is recognised as one of the world’s most successful real-time payment systems, processing over 16 billion transactions in December 2024 alone. With this partnership, NIPL can provide seamless payment options to more than 12 million Indians travelling to Dubai and the UAE annually. It plugs an Indian solution into the global digital payments network and allows UAE merchants to cater to a growing Indian consumer base.

The partnership will initially offer UPI acceptance across Dubai Duty Free, enhancing the shopping and payment experience for Indian tourists. It will further pave the way for future expansion across key merchant categories including retail, hospitality, transport, and supermarkets, among others.

Ritesh Shukla, Chief Executive Officer, NPCI International said, "The partnership with Magnati is a strategic step towards expanding UPI acceptance in the UAE. It offers Indian travellers a seamless and familiar payment experience at premier destinations like Dubai Duty-Free. This collaboration aligns with our vision of providing Indians with a global digital payments acceptance network and enhancing their payment experience abroad. Furthermore, it paves the way for broader economic and cultural connections between India and the UAE."

Salim Awan, Managing Director, Institutional Payments Solutions, Magnati, said, “With the NPCI International collaboration, Magnati has expanded its alternative payment channels network for Dubai Duty Free as this partnership aims to bolster digital payments, facilitate cross border payments and provide a seamless payment experience catering to the Indian travellers and NRIs. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to innovative digital solutions and create value through a globally connected ecosystem.”

Ramesh Cidambi, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Duty Free, said, “Magnati's partnership strongly connects to its commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. By integrating UPI into its payment acceptance ecosystem, Magnati is demonstrating its position as a trusted partner for businesses across the UAE, enabling quick, hassle-free, and secure payment experiences for both merchants and customers.”

By expanding UPI acceptance into key markets like the UAE, NPCI International is showcasing India’s leadership in digital payment innovation on a global stage. It will set a benchmark for cross-border payment interoperability and help build stronger economic and cultural ties between India and the world.







