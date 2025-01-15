Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert Honors Filmmakers and Concludes its Fourth Edition

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 15 January 2025: The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) concluded the fourth edition of the Al Marmoom: in the Desert festival with a closing ceremony held at the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve. The event celebrated the winners of the Al Marmoom Short Film Competition, where ‘Investigation’ by director Marwan Chiguer secured first place, followed by ‘Refractions’ by Saif Abdulla in second, and ‘Stranger in My House’ by Ahmed Saber in third.

Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts, Design, and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, attended the ceremony, which also honoured winners of the photography competition. Abdullah Al Shehi claimed first place, with Latifa Al Roumani, Abdulrahim Al Hammadi, and Fares Al Marashly securing second, third, and fourth places, respectively. Their works showcased the natural beauty of the Al Marmoom Desert. Additionally, the ceremony recognised Emirati filmmaker Hussein Al Ansari, festival sponsors, and members of the judging panel, which included prominent industry figures such as Hani Alshaibani, Haidar Mohamad, Hanan Ghaith, Suzan Najmeddin, Morcous Adel, Mohamed Salama, Alaa Al Anssari, Mariam Al Serkal and Wael Attili.

Maitha Ali Al Blooshi, Manager of Events Section at Dubai Culture and Project Manager of Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert Festival, highlighted the festival’s role in establishing Dubai as a global cultural hub, nurturing creativity, and supporting emerging talents. She emphasised the event's success in enhancing Dubai’s cinematic landscape and cultural sector, describing it as a platform for celebrating and empowering filmmakers, saying: “The festival offered participants a unique space to explore advanced filmmaking techniques and discover opportunities within the cultural and creative industries,” while praising the contributions of volunteers in ensuring a seamless experience for attendees.

The fourth edition screened more than 80 films by Emirati, Gulf, Arab, and international filmmakers. Highlights included ‘Journey to the Stars’ by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, which documented the UAE’s achievements in space exploration, such as the historic missions of Sultan Al Neyadi and Hazzaa Al Mansoori. The festival also showcased two short films by Emirati director Hussein Al Ansari, among others.

Under the theme ‘Where Stories Come To Life’ the festival featured over 30 workshops, panels, and discussions connecting emerging talents with industry experts. Its diverse programme included digital art exhibitions, music and heritage performances, and innovative experiences such as AI-powered filmmaking and stargazing through a planetarium.

The festival was held in collaboration with an extensive list of partners, including Dubai Mounted Police, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Ambulance, Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defence, the Roads and Transport Authority, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, The Climate Tribe, Lina Kattan, Emirates Airlines, Zayed University, Sandooq Al Watan, Emirates Photography Society, Maraya, Freej, Ferjan Dubai, and Immersee.









MENAFN15012025002987014458ID1109093310