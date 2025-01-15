S-Korean authorities arrests suspended President Yoon Suk-yeol
(MENAFN) South Korean authorities arrested suspended President Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday as part of an investigation into his failed attempt to impose martial law in December. The arrest followed hours of clashes at his residence, where investigators had attempted to enter earlier in the day.
Before his arrest, Yoon had agreed to go to the Anti-Corruption Commission's headquarters to face questioning. His lawyer, Seok Dong-hyun, confirmed the president's decision via a facebook post, stating that Yoon would address the public later in the day. Investigators had previously attempted to arrest him at his official residence, using a ladder to scale the wall of the complex before entering the premises.
