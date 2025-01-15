Trescon Founder, Mohammed Saleem, Announces The Launch Of FIA Ventures To Empower The Future Of Tech And Sustainability

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Dubai, UAE, 15th January 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Mohammed Saleem, the visionary founder of Trescon , today announced the launch of FIA Ventures , a private venture capital firm headquartered in the Dubai International Centre (DIFC). FIA Ventures is committed to reshaping the venture capital landscape by empowering early-stage tech startups specialising in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Security, FinTech, and, most importantly, Sustainability.

With a mission to drive innovation and sustainable growth, FIA Ventures is positioned to become a key player in identifying and supporting disruptive startups that address real-world challenges. Guided by the principles of innovation and impact, the firm will extend not only financial support but also mentorship, strategic guidance, and access to an expansive network of global industry leaders.

With a proven track record of investments in similar sectors, Mohammed Saleem, Founder of FIA Ventures, brings decades of experience and expertise to the table, enabling FIA Ventures to make thoughtful investments that contribute to industry transformation.

“The launch of FIA Ventures is a significant step toward fostering a future where technology and sustainability coexist to create meaningful impact,” said Mohammed Saleem.

“We aim to partner with entrepreneurs who are reshaping industries, empowering them with resources, knowledge, and connections to transform their ideas into impactful realities.”

FIA Ventures targets four key investment sectors that play a pivotal role in building a sustainable and tech-forward future:

Startups that develop and leverage AI to revolutionise industries, optimise efficiency, and deliver groundbreaking solutions.Companies building robust technologies to safeguard businesses, individuals, and governments from evolving threats in the digital age.Innovations in digital payments, financial inclusion, blockchain, and other emerging technologies driving transformation in the financial sector.Ventures focused on ESG-driven innovation, renewable energy, climate tech, and creating environmentally-conscious solutions for the future.

FIA Ventures goes beyond traditional investment, acting as a strategic partner dedicated to nurturing scalable, impactful businesses that integrate innovative technology with sustainability to build a better future for all.

Startups aiming to scale their impact, or seeking funding and mentorship are invited to connect with FIA Ventures. Visit or send an email at: ... to explore investment opportunities and mentorship programs.

