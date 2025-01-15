Critical Infrastructure In Lviv Region Hit During Russian Missile Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the morning Russian attack, two critical infrastructure facilities were struck in Drohobych and Stryi districts of Lviv region. Fortunately, there were no casualties, and electricity outages have not been implemented.

This information was shared by Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, on , Ukrinform reports.

"During the morning air raid, which lasted from 06:12 to 08:12, the enemy attacked Lviv region with missiles. Two critical infrastructure facilities in Drohobych and Stryi districts were hit. Fortunately, there were no casualties, but damage was inflicted," Kozytskyi reported.

He emphasized that the region's vital systems are operating as usual. No power outages are being implemented at this time.

The regional chief noted that during a previous air raid (01:35 to 02:48), a hostile drone entered the region but was successfully destroyed by the Ukrainian air defense forces. No casualties or damage were reported.

in

Kozytskyi later provided details about a missile falling in the village of Sknyliv, Zolochiv district. The impact damaged a residential building and an agricultural structure, leaving a crater 6 by 5 meters wide and about 2.5 meters deep. No injuries or fatalities occurred.

As reported bu Ukrinform, on January 15, a nationwide air raid alert was issued due to a large-scale Russian missile attack targeting various regions of Ukraine. Emergency power outages were enacted in some areas.