CyberKnight Appoints Regional Sales Director for the Gulf Region

(MENAFN- Knight Technologies) Dubai, UAE — January 15, 2025: CyberKnight, a leading cybersecurity value-added distributor (VAD) in the META region, announces the appointment of Rabih Itani as the Regional Sales Director for the Gulf region. With over two decades of experience in sales and a proven track record of driving business growth, Rabih will lead CyberKnight’s sales strategy and operations across United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar. Having held key roles at globally recognized organizations, he has built a strong reputation for driving growth and fostering customer relationships.



Rabih Itani’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for CyberKnight, as the company continues to expand its regional presence and strengthen its position as a thought leader in Zero Trust Security. With deep expertise in the cybersecurity domain as well as building high-performing sales teams, Rabih will play a key role in enabling CyberKnight to achieve ambitious growth targets while delivering value to our regional ecosystem. Rabih will oversee sales operations, develop market strategies, and support CyberKnight’s customers and partners with innovative cybersecurity solutions.



“We are delighted to have Rabih join our leadership team. His strategic mindset and regional acumen align perfectly with our growth objectives in the Gulf. Rabih’s exceptional experience and deep understanding of regional dynamics make him the ideal choice to further solidify our position as the trusted cybersecurity advisor in the Gulf. As CyberKnight continues its mission to revolutionize the cybersecurity landscape across the region, Rabih’s leadership will ensure we are well-equipped to continue supporting our customers with precision and agility.”, commented Avinash Advani, Founder and CEO at CyberKnight.



“I’m honored to take on this role and excited to help grow CyberKnight’s impact in the Gulf and contribute to the region’s cyber resilience. This market is evolving rapidly, and there is an increasing demand for advanced critical cybersecurity frameworks like Zero Trust. My focus will be on leveraging our strength in Zero Trust Security to address key market demands and build enduring relationships. I look forward to working closely with our talented team and dedicated partners to address our customers' emerging challenges effectively.”, commented Rabih Itani, Regional Sales Director – Gulf at CyberKnight.





