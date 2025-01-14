Periwinkle Technologies Wins The 2025 Zayed Sustainability Prize In The Health Category

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) Periwinkle Technologies, a groundbreaking healthcare solutions provider based in Pune, India, has been announced as the winner of the 2025 Zayed Sustainability Prize in the category. This award recognises the company's transformative impact in addressing cervical cancer, one of the leading causes of death among women worldwide.

Founded on the principle of making early detection accessible and efficient, Periwinkle's flagship product, the Smart Scope® CX, is a pioneering point-of-care device that leverages artificial intelligence to enable real-time detection of uterine cervical diseases, including cancer. By integrating telehealth capabilities, the device empowers remote diagnosis and treatment planning, aligning with the World Health Organization's goal to screen 70% of the eligible population by 2030 and treat 90% of suspect positives.

Dr. Lamya Fawwaz, Director of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, commended Periwinkle Technologies for its ability to bridge health equity gaps while addressing pressing sustainability challenges, stating:“By addressing global health challenges with a scalable solution that minimises environmental impact, Periwinkle Technologies demonstrates how innovation and sustainability can work together to deliver life-saving care to underserved communities.”

Veena Moktali, CEO of Periwinkle Technologies, expressed the significance of this achievement:“The Zayed Sustainability Prize has given a new hope to all the women worldwide in the fight against cervical cancer and continues to encourage innovators working to increase access to quality healthcare.”

Smart Scope® CX has revolutionised cervical cancer screening by addressing barriers such as late detection, high costs, and infrastructure limitations. The device not only reduces the carbon footprint of healthcare by minimising patient and provider travel but also eliminates the need for extensive resources such as utility-scale electricity and physical sample transport. This makes it ideal for deployment in rural and underserved communities. Currently, Periwinkle's solution is utilised in health centres across multiple regions, contributing to a 50% increase in participation in screening programmes.

This recognition and the US $1 million fund will enable Periwinkle Technologies to extend its reach beyond its current territories in India, Africa, and Southeast Asia. With plans to collaborate with public healthcare programmes and international NGOs, the company aims to impact over 100,000 additional beneficiaries by 2026. Through this expansion, Periwinkle continues its mission to eradicate cervical cancer through early detection and prevention, improving health outcomes for women worldwide.

The Zayed Sustainability Prize, a tribute to the visionary legacy of the UAE's founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, stands as a beacon of hope and progress for sustainable development. This prestigious award honours and empowers those who are driving transformative change across the categories of Health, Food, Energy, Water, Climate Action, and Global High Schools.

Each year, the Prize rewards organisations and high schools for their groundbreaking solutions, fostering innovation on global challenges. Over the past 17 years, through its 128 winners, the Prize has positively impacted 407 million lives worldwide. By recognising these innovators, the Zayed Sustainability Prize inspires countless others to amplify their efforts, creating a positive ripple effect.

