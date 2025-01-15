Prime Minister Receives Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Republic Of Benin

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, received today at the Amiri Diwan HE Ochilgon Agade Bakary, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Benin, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and discussed a number of regional and international issues.