Qatar, Antigua And Barbuda Hold Talks
Date
1/15/2025 4:00:26 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
A bilateral talks session between the civil authorities of the State of Qatar and Antigua and Barbuda was held yesterday. The Qatari side was headed by In Charge of Managing Qatar Civil Aviation Authority Mohamed bin Faleh Al Hajri, while the Antigua and Barbuda side was headed by Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, transportation and investment H E Charles Fernandez. The talks included discussing the terms of signing an agreement to open the airspace between the two countries, ways to enhance cooperation in the field of air transport, and exchanging views on several topics of common interest in the field of civil aviation.
