Schneider Electric Appoints Nirupa Chander As Senior Vice President Of Secure Power & Data Centers, International Operations

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)

Nirupa Chander will oversee a team of over 700 professionals across MEA, EAP, Japan, India, and South America, championing digital transformation and sustainability in the and data sectors.

With deep expertise in energy grids, microgrids, and automation, coupled with leadership experience at ABB and Hitachi Energy, Nirupa Chander brings critical insights to harmonizing energy and data in an increasingly AI-driven landscape.

Dubai, UAE, January, 2025: Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced the appointment of Nirupa Chander as Senior Vice President, Secure Power & Data Centers, International Operations.

In the role, Chander will lead a division of more than 700 professionals, supporting customers and partners in their digital transformation journeys and achieving their sustainability goals in an all-electric world across international zones, including MEA, EAP, Japan, India and South America.

Commenting on the appointment, Pankaj Sharma, Executive Vice President, Secure Power, Data Centers & Global Services, Schneider Electric said:“Understanding the complex and nuanced interplay between energy and data will be key to navigating the future of our industry. Chander's experience and insight in this area will be invaluable in the ongoing digitalization of the energy sector and our increasingly digital world, especially.”

A veteran of the energy industry, Chander has extensive experience in energy grids, micro-grids, and automation, as well as project management, engineering, service and business development.

Beginning her career with India's largest industrial electrical company, she progressed from project engineering roles through project management, and country manager roles with major engineering firms, such as ABB and Hitachi Energy, in Singapore and Australia before joining Schneider Electric in 2022 as Vice President of Power Systems for the Middle East and Africa.

“Early career experiences with controls and automation brought me into IT infrastructure, showing me how energy and data are increasingly intertwined. Working on microgrids highlighted the complexity of balancing the grid with energy storage technology and renewables - insights now applicable to creating sustainable data centers,” Chander said, commenting on her appointment.

“It is exciting to see the strong coupling between data and energy, and I look forward to applying my knowledge and skills to this evolving field, especially with the anticipated growth in artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential impact on the industry.”

Chander holds a degree in Engineering from Gujarat University in Electronics and is a certified project management professional. She is a graduate of leadership programs from both the Wharton School and INSEAD Executive Education.

About Schneider Electric:

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.