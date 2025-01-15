Aspire Academy Graduate Mohamed Mahmoud Kicks Off 2025 With High Ambitions And Training Camp

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Aspire Academy 2022 Mohamed Mahmoud (pictured), a rising star in Qatari swimming, has commenced 2025 with a renewed focus and dedication to excellence.

He recently participated in an intensive training camp at Aspire Academy, held in collaboration with the Qatar Swimming Association (QSA), to prepare for a year filled with high aspirations. Mahmoud, who earned two bronze medals at last year's Asian Age Group Aquatics Championships in the men's 200m individual medley and 50m freestyle, reflected on his achievements and outlined his goals for the coming year.

“Competing against Asia's finest swimmers and earning Qatar's first-ever medal on a continental stage was an unforgettable honour,” said Mahmoud.“This milestone fuels my ambition as I set my sights even higher this year. My goal is to compete with the world's best swimmers, and I'm fully committed to pushing my limits, improving my timings, and securing my spot at the World Aquatics Championships.”

The two-week training camp, held at Aspire Academy, brought together athletes from the Qatar National Team and Aspire Academy's student-athletes. The camp is an integral part of Aspire Academy's swimming programme, which aims to nurture and prepare athletes for national and international competitions.

Dr. Evi Varamenti, Performance Support Lead for Swimming at Aspire Academy, highlighted the success of the program, stating:“Our collaboration with the Qatar Swimming Association has significantly enhanced our athletes' development through increased training support. While the Association provides expert coaching, we contribute advanced sports science facilities. This successful partnership has helped establish Qatar as the second-ranking nation in swimming among Arab countries.”

Arab swimmers have made remarkable strides on the global stage in recent years, setting new benchmarks for regional competition.