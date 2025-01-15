Qatar Hosts Second Edition Of Security Professionals Meetup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The ASIS International Qatar Chapter successfully hosted the highly anticipated second edition of the Qatar Security Professionals Meetup on January 8, 2025 in Doha.

This landmark event showcased the growing collaboration and professional excellence within Qatar's security industry.

The event was chaired by Ranjiv Abraham, CPP, Chapter Chair, and honoured by the presence of Lt. Col. Ali Al-Suwaidi, Director of the Security Systems Department, of Interior, Qatar, as the Chief Guest.

Distinguished Guests of Honour included Philip Jonathan Bamber, Assistant Vice President at Hamad International Airport, and Jacobus Wepener, Director of Corporate Security at Hamad Medical Corporation. Senior RSO Jeffery W. Crockett from the US Embassy and his team were also present, further highlighting the event's significance.

As part of the chapter's annual function, the meetup provided valuable insights, networking opportunities, and a platform for community building and professional development.

The meetup featured an array of activities and presentations aimed at enriching the knowledge and skills of attendees.

A thought-provoking presentation delivered by Vitthal Teli, CPP, PSP, PCI, and Chapter Vice Chair, shed light on the critical aspects of ESRM and its application in today's security landscape.

Presented by Chapter Chair Ranjiv Abraham, CPP, the report highlighted the chapter's remarkable progress, growth in membership, and impactful initiatives over the past year.

Edited by Pallavi Bichu, Communications Chair, the inaugural issue of the newsletter was unveiled, serving as a vital communication tool for the chapter's members and stakeholders.

An engaging live quiz kept the audience entertained and informed, fostering an interactive and lively atmosphere.

The event also celebrated the dedication and contributions of its members through the annual Chapter Awards. These awards recognized the outstanding efforts of volunteers, chapter officers, and corporate partners who played a pivotal role in the chapter's success in 2024.

Volunteer Appreciation Awards: In addition to the chapter awards, volunteers who went above and beyond to contribute to the chapter's success were honored for their invaluable efforts.

With more than 180 active members, the ASIS International Qatar Chapter continues to set new benchmarks in professional excellence and collaboration. The chapter has become a vibrant hub for security professionals seeking growth and development.

The 2nd Edition of the Qatar Security Professionals Meetup reaffirmed ASIS International Qatar Chapter's commitment to fostering excellence, collaboration, and innovation within the security profession. The chapter extends its gratitude to all attendees, partners, and members for making the event a grand success and looks forward to continued growth and impactful initiatives in the years to come.