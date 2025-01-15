QCAA Organises Workshop On Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management
1/15/2025 4:00:25 AM
DOHA: The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) organised yesterday an introductory workshop on the Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management (UTM), with the participation of several national entities, including the Ministries of Defense and Interior, the General Authority of Customs, Qatar Airways Group, the Qatar R/C Sport Center, and the Safety and Security Operations Committee, along with a number of QCAA employees.
The workshop covered several key topics, including the concept and requirements of the UTM system, implementation strategies, its objectives, and its global significance. It also discussed the latest developments and updates related to air navigation services.
It is worth noting that the Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) project will be installed and activated at the Qatar Air Traffic Control Center, aiming to develop the Concept of Operations (CONOPS) to contribute to updating and enhancing regulations and supporting the overall air traffic management system.
