Uruguay Bolsters Air Force With Six Embaer A-29 Super Tucanos

Embraer announced a significant deal with Uruguay on January 14, 2025. The Uruguayan Air Force converted options for five A-29 Super Tucano aircraft into firm orders.



This adds to their previous order of one aircraft from August 2024. The total purchase now stands at six A-29 Super Tucanos for Uruguay. The contract includes mission equipment, integrated logistics services, and a flight simulator.



This is part of Uruguay's fleet renewal program to expand its operational capacity. The A-29 Super Tucano is a versatile light attack and advanced trainer aircraft.



It can perform various missions, including border surveillance, close air support, and counterinsurgency operations. Uruguay becomes the sixth South American nation to operate the A-29 Super Tucano.



This deal marks a milestone for Embraer , coinciding with the 50th anniversary of their first export contract to Uruguay. The A-29 has gained popularity worldwide, with 20 operators and over 290 orders to date.







The aircraft's success stems from its adaptability and cost-effectiveness. It can operate in harsh environments and from unpaved runways. The A-29 features advanced avionics, including a glass cockpit compatible with night vision goggles.



It can carry various weapons, making it suitable for multiple mission types. Embraer's CEO, Bosco da Costa Junior, expressed pride in the growing relationship with Uruguay.



He emphasized the A-29's capabilities in border surveillance and other strategic missions. Uruguay 's Minister of Defense, Armando Castaingdebat, highlighted the aircraft's role in enhancing the country's airspace defense capabilities.

Strengthening Regional Defense and Cooperation

The A-29 Super Tucano has proven its worth in combat situations. It has logged over 570,000 flight hours, with 60,000 hours in combat operations. This track record has made it attractive to air forces seeking a reliable, multi-role platform.



Uruguay's decision to standardize its fleet with the A-29 addresses multiple operational needs. The inclusion of a flight simulator enhances the deal's value, reducing training costs while maintaining pilot proficiency.



This approach is particularly cost-effective for smaller air forces with limited budgets. The A-29's digital avionics and NATO -compatible systems ensure interoperability with regional partners.



This commonality with other South American operators creates opportunities for regional cooperation in training and maintenance support. The aircraft's versatility allows it to perform roles ranging from basic training to complex border surveillance operations.



This deal strengthens Embraer's position in the light attack/trainer aircraft market. It contributes to their defense division's backlog and provides long-term logistics services.



These services offer recurring revenue streams, adding value beyond the initial aircraft sale. The A-29 Super Tucano continues to prove its relevance in modern military operations.



Its combination of advanced technology, combat-proven performance, and cost-effectiveness makes it an attractive option for air forces worldwide. Uruguay's acquisition reinforces the aircraft's status as a leader in its class.

