Podcast: B2B Marketers Find Ways To Balance Lead Gen And Brand Building
Date
1/14/2025 3:15:31 PM
(MENAFN- PRovoke)
Research from UK agency Brands2Life found business-to-business marketers struggling to balance the immediate payoff of lead generation with the long-term imperative of building brand equity.
PRovoke Media's Paul Holmes sat down with Emily Thomas of B2L and Coopervision senior global brand director Chris Carter to discuss how marketers can strike the right balance.
Key takeaways:
More than half (53%) of CMOs find balancing brand awareness or brand building and lead generation is their biggest challenge-partly a reflection of the macro economic climate.
“If you only do short-term demand-generating activities, you take your eye off the ball longer-term. If you only focus on the longer term stuff and not on the short term demand generation, then you won't have a brand or a business in the future.... Every marketer and comms person goes into their role knowing that ultimately they are the guardians of their brand and they are part of the growth engine as well.”
But economic pressure means companies are driven by quarterly returns and a balance book that doesn't want to wait years for brand building to pay off.
Lead generation is arguably very quantifiable and demonstrable immediately in terms of measurement and so more tangible to the finance people. Which means marketers need equally compelling measures for brand awareness and brand equity.
If companies try to compete in a straight lead generation fight without a strong long-term proposition“we end up in a feature fight. And when we're in a feature fight, it's a race to the bottom of the price ladder.”
