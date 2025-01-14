Podcast: B2B Marketers Find Ways To Balance Lead Gen And Brand Building

( MENAFN - PRovoke) Research from UK agency Brands2Life found business-to-business marketers struggling to balance the immediate payoff of lead generation with the long-term imperative of building brand equity. PRovoke Media's Paul Holmes sat down with Emily Thomas of B2L and Coopervision senior global brand director Chris Carter to discuss how marketers can strike the right balance.

