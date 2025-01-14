Newly Chartered Friends Of Pine & Spruce Citizens Group Advocate For Safe Streets Through Concrete Solutions, Not Concrete Barriers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Philadelphia's newest citizens organization,“Friends of Pine & Spruce,” was incorporated January 3rd to provide a voice to residents seeking to modify the city's new“No Stopping” law for the Pine and Spruce bike lanes and oppose the installation of any form of physical dividers.

The new non-profit has recently received significant support from more than 500 residents from river to river who signed a petition endorsing the group and its mission. Since then, the Center City Residents Association and the Society Hill Civic Association also publicly announced their opposition to the“No Stopping” law, which would prohibit any vehicle, including school transit, delivery and ride-shares, from stopping for any duration in the bike lane.

Lloyd Brotman, PhD, President of the board of the new organization, explained,“Working collaboratively, Friends of Pine & Spruce (FOPS) will inject much-needed balance into the public debate over street safety on Pine and Spruce by using hard facts and data to provide practical safety and accessibility solutions for the benefit all Philadelphians - pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists, and residents.” Dr. Brotman said the new“No Stopping” ordinance reneges on the City's longstanding written commitment to allow residents of Pine and Spruce to briefly and safely stop in front of their properties.







The group is garnering supporters. Judith Benedict, a trained city planner residing on the 900 block of Spruce stated,“the current bike lane already provides reasonable protection for cyclists”. Her husband, Philip Benedict, a 75-year-old, avid everyday cyclist, explains that“it simply does not feel risky when riding to signal and move into space in the traffic lane to get around the stopped vehicles” and that concrete barriers would be“bad urban planning that will snarl traffic, inconvenience those who live along those streets or serve them, and in all likelihood make matters worse, not better, for cyclists.” Both encourage stricter enforcement of long-established traffic laws.

Dr. Brotman, in outlining the need for the organization, said,“The affected residents have been, through no fault of their own, late to this debate due to the lack of transparency and communication. Residents' concerns must be heard, the law needs to be amended, and the concrete barrier proposal eliminated. What residents want are reasonable safety measures that represent the needs of all citizens, not just a vocal minority.”

The group's supporters span the districts of Council President Kenyatta Johnson and Councilmember Mark Squilla. Dr. Brotman added,“We look forward to working with them, the Mayor, and her staff to make our streets safer and accessible for all.”

The group will soon launch its website and will be providing additional information in the coming weeks, including policy initiatives, fundraising efforts and volunteer opportunities. For additional information, please contact Lloyd Brotman at ... .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at