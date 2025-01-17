Queen Rania Meets Incoming First Lady Melania Trump In Florida

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Queen Rania met with incoming US First Lady Melania in Palm Beach, Florida on Thursday, during a visit to the United States.

At the meeting, hosted by the incoming US First Lady, Queen Rania and Mrs. Trump discussed various issues of mutual interest, including children's welfare, as well as improving their education, according to a statement from Office of Her Majesty.

The meeting, which was followed by a lunch, is the third to take place between Her Majesty and incoming US First Lady Melania Trump in the United States, the statement said.