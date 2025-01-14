With Honor Action Welcomes New Leadership Of The For Country Caucus For The 119Th Congress And Announces New Advisory Board Members

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "The For Country Caucus is one of the most impactful bipartisan entities in Congress, and I am excited to serve as a co-chair alongside my colleague, Rep. Jake Ellzey. Being part of a caucus of military veterans who share the values of civility and integrity is an incredible experience. I look forward to seeing what we can achieve together in the new Congress," said incoming For Country Caucus Co-Chair and Air Force veteran Rep. Don Davis.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the For Country Caucus alongside my colleague and friend, Rep. Don Davis, for the 119th Congress. Bipartisanship is alive and well here in D.C., and this caucus is a great example of it. The For Country Caucus shows how Members from both sides can work together to find solutions for the American people," said incoming For Country Caucus Co-Chair and Navy veteran Rep. Jake Ellzey.

"The For Country Caucus helped pass more than 100 laws in the 118th Congress, with a focus on our two National Defense Authorization Acts (NDAAs). These laws included a major pay raise for our junior enlisted servicemen and women and 17 other key recommendations from the bipartisan Military Quality of Life Panel led by caucus founding Co-Chair Rep. Don Bacon and founding Vice Chair Rep. Chrissy Houlahan. The caucus expanded the number of Special Immigrant Visas for Afghan allies, helped defend Ukraine from Russian aggression, assisted with passing the TikTok "divest or ban" legislation, and helped create a new public-private partnership to counter the exploitation of natural resources by Russia and the Chinese Communist Party in Africa. We are excited to hand the reins over to Rep. Jake Ellzey and Rep. Don Davis and look forward to growing one of the most effective bipartisan and bicameral platforms in Congress," said U.S. Army veteran, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, 118th Congress Vice Chair of the For Country Caucus.

"It's been an honor to co-chair the For Country Caucus alongside Rep. Tony Gonzales the last two years. We've worked hard to bring veteran values to Washington, build relationships across the aisle, and improve the lives of our servicemembers and their families," said Rep. Jason Crow, Army veteran and 118th Congress Co-Chair of the For Country Caucus.

"The For Country Caucus is the next generation of veteran leadership in Congress, and we welcome Rep. Jake Ellzey and Rep. Don Davis, two distinguished post 9-11 veterans, as co-chairs. As the caucus heads into its seventh year of bipartisan work, I am delighted to see the caucus growing its ranks to deliver even more results on major national security and domestic issues that are too often paralyzed by the polarization in Congress," said former Secretary of Defense Dr. Robert Gates, a member of the With Honor Action Advisory Board.

With Honor Action is also pleased to announce the addition of nine new leaders to our Advisory Board .

Emma Bloomberg, Co-Founder and CEO, Murmuration

John Drew, General Partner, TCV

Mark Haidar, Founder & Chair, Vinli

Adam Hanover, CEO, Union Main

The Honorable Jane Holl Lute, 5th U.S. Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security

The Honorable Thomas "Mack" McLarty, 17th White House Chief of Staff

Senator Barabara Mikulski of Maryland (Ret.), former Chair of Senate Appropriations

Senator Rob Portman of Ohio (Ret.), former Chair of the U.S. Senate Ukraine Caucus

Bob Sternfels, Global Managing Partner, McKinsey & Company

"Our Advisory Board advances our mission to break partisan gridlock in Congress through principled veteran leadership. There is so much important work to be done together for our nation in the 119th Congress, and it is essential to maintain and grow a place of trust and serious work across party lines, especially as it pertains to our national security," said Rye Barcott, With Honor Action CEO and Co-Founder.

With Honor Action fights polarization in Congress by supporting principled veterans across party lines who pledge to serve with integrity, civility, and courage. With Honor Action works alongside the bipartisan For Country Caucus in Congress to pass critical legislation for our nation. Learn more about our work at WithHonor.

With Honor Action is a 501(c)(4), which serves as the organization's policy and social-welfare arm.

With Honor has an affiliated federally registered "super PAC" called With Honor Fund II.

