Pearson And Microsoft Announce Multi-Year Partnership To Transform The Future Of Learning And Work With AI



Both companies are committing to transforming and scaling AI skilling and for learners, workers, and employers

Pearson to further benefit from Microsoft Azure Cloud capabilities and AI tools, including rolling out Microsoft 365 Copilot across its workforce Microsoft to further benefit from Pearson assessment and learning services

LONDON and REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT ) and Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's lifelong learning company, announced a strategic collaboration today to help to address one of the top challenges facing organizations globally: skilling for the era of AI. The partnership will focus on providing employers, workers and learners with new AI-powered products and services to help prepare the current and future workforce across industries for the era of work in an AI driven economy.

By combining Pearson's expertise in learning and assessment with Microsoft's cloud and AI technologies, this partnership will play a foundational role in helping organizations realize the full value of AI through reskilling.

A global IDC survey [i] found that a lack of skilled workers is the biggest challenge for enterprises implementing AI technology within their organizations. The 2024 Work Trend Index Annual Report from Microsoft and LinkedIn also found that 66% of leaders say they wouldn't hire someone without AI skills. Pearson's Skills Outlook: Reclaim the Clock research shows generative AI can help U.S. workers save 78 million hours a week on the routine and repetitive tasks that often fill their day and can lead to burnout.

Rethinking reskilling to drive growth



Given the urgent need to re-think learning and reskill workers, Microsoft and Pearson will collaborate in several ways, including:





Personalized Learning at Scale: Pearson will power its trusted and world-renowned content, assessment, upskilling and certification services with Microsoft Azure Cloud Computing and AI infrastructure. This partnership will help Pearson further scale

AI and technology capabilities across the business, expanding

personalized learning and AI-enabled services to

millions of learners, at different stages in their learning journey, across the globe.

Innovative Collaboration and Go to Market Opportunities:

Pearson and Microsoft will launch a strategic collaboration aimed at helping people build AI proficiency and technical skills through new AI credentials and certifications. Additionally, Pearson and Microsoft will collaborate on a series of copilots, agents and AI tools targeted at helping people develop skills-such as English language learning-and identify skills gaps seamlessly while they work. These collaborations will enable joint innovation and go-to-market activities to drive growth for Microsoft and Pearson.

Investing in Technology Driven Careers:

Microsoft will extend its current partnership with Pearson VUE, a key provider of Microsoft Cloud and Office certifications, through 2029. These certifications have already helped millions of young people, educators, and workers prepare for jobs that use Microsoft's world class technology. This expansion will open these vital credentials to scores of additional learners and workers around the globe.

Powering the Pearson Workforce:

After having piloted and tested Microsoft 365 Copilot, Pearson will expand its use by deploying it to its global workforce. This is part of an ongoing effort to introduce workplace AI tools that enhance efficiency, creativity, productivity and drive better operational performance.

Pearson's CEO Omar Abbosh, said,

"AI is driving a true revolution in education

and work, and we must

reinvent the way people learn to meet this crucial moment. Partnering with Microsoft means we can reach more learners than ever before. By blending Microsoft's AI leadership and Pearson's trusted enterprise skilling and learning services,

we can bring enterprise learners precisely what they need to forge ahead in their careers and help them to realize the life they imagine.

This new chapter with Microsoft is yet another

way we are building on our commitment to expand AI in our products and sharpen our focus on the enterprise market. Importantly, it reflects the opportunity ahead for Pearson and the people we serve."



Judson Althoff, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Microsoft, said, "The speed and scale of today's AI innovation present an opportunity for organizations across industries to accelerate AI Transformation. As AI investments increase, the demand for training and support to enable effective and responsible use of AI has never been greater. We are thrilled to partner with Pearson to help global enterprises develop learning experiences that empower employees with the AI skills needed to help advance their careers and achieve more."

The partnership extends both Microsoft's and Pearson's own efforts to provide AI skilling to people across the globe. In 2024, Microsoft and its partners trained and certified over 23 million people in digital skills. Pearson launched its Generative AI Foundations certification

to equip professionals and students with the essential skills needed to work with gen AI technologies.

Additionally, organizations around the world use Pearson VUE, along with Pearson's AI driven Faethm capability, and Credly badging to diagnose, assess and certify skills. To learn more about Microsoft's AI skilling resources, visit the AI Skills Navigator page .

About Pearson

At Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), our purpose is simple: to help people realize the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's leading lifelong learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at pearsonplc

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

Contacts:

Microsoft Media Relations

WE Communications for Microsoft

(425) 638-7777

[email protected]

Sami Miller

Pearson Media Relations

[email protected]