Pillar To Post Ranks On Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500® List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Since 1994, Pillar To Post has consistently been a leader in the franchise and home inspection industries, earning its place on the Franchise 500® list through a combination of innovation, operational efficiency, and franchise owner support. The company's Executive Model has been instrumental in driving its sustained success by empowering franchise business owners to manage scalable operations without needing to perform home inspections themselves.

"Ranked on the Franchise 500, Pillar To Post continues to empower franchise owners with innovative tools and support."

"Our placement on the Franchise 500 list again this year reaffirms our commitment to helping franchise business owners succeed in a competitive and ever-evolving market," said Charles Furlough, President and CEO of Pillar To Post. "The Executive Model continues to be a differentiator, allowing owners to build profitable businesses while leveraging cutting-edge tools to simplify our processes. We're grateful for this year's honor and we'll use it to continue to build our franchise system and sustain our success."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is then given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranked order.



Pillar To Post was also recently named to Entrepreneur's Top 150 Franchises for Veterans list, continuing its all around support for veteran business owners and its entire franchise system. As the brand grows into 2025, it will continue to provide comprehensive support to its franchise business owners at every stage of their journeys while also introducing tools like PTPHomePage to enhance transparency and streamline communication between homeowners, realtors, and inspectors.

"Being ranked in the Franchise 500 is a testament to the hard work of our franchise business owners and the strength of our system," said Eric Steward, Sr. Director of Franchise Recruitment. "As we look to 2025 and beyond, we'll continue to build on this achievement, growing our Executive Model, enhancing our internal and external processes, and driving success for our entire network."

To view Pillar To Post in the full ranking, visit or pick up a copy of the January/February 2025 issue of Entrepreneur on newsstands now.

To learn more about Pillar To Post Home Inspectors and its franchise opportunities, please visit .

About Pillar To Post Home Inspectors®

Founded in 1994, Pillar To Post Home Inspectors is the largest home inspection company in

North America

with home offices in

Toronto

and

Tampa. There are 450+ franchises located across the United States and Canada. The company has been named as Best in Category in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise500® ranking for 18 years in a row. For further information, please visit

.

