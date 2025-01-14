National Philanthropist Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson Honors Black Women Business Owners In Dallas With Women Of Influence Award Luncheon

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Women of Influence award is presented to individuals who have exhibited extraordinary talent, integrity, and leadership in their respective industries and have shown compassion for causes that elevate women and have helped pave the road for future generations. The 2025 luncheon, themed "The Affirmed Woman," aims to highlight women with unwavering pursuit of excellence in their respective industries, driving both impact and transformation. The luncheon will include music, awards, performances, networking, and a catered lunch.

The 2025 Honorees are:



Sheryl Adkins-Green – Former Chief Experience Officer, Mary Kay Inc.

Raven Nicole Barnes – VP, The Confidence Group and Youth Advocate

Karen Boykin-Towns – Vice Chair, NAACP National Board

Tabitha Brown – Emmy-Winning Actress and Best-Selling Author

Tamira Chapman – Entrepreneur ranked the 8th fastest woman-owned business through her company, Storehouse In A Box, and Publisher, Storehouse Voices – an imprint of The Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House

Erica Terry Derryck – Communications Professional, Intuit

Tammy Franklin – Advocate and Motivational Speaker

Shani Hosten – VP of Audience Strategy, AARP

Teri Ijeoma – Master Trader and Educator

DeDe McGuire – Radio Host, Philanthropist, and Community Activist

Denise Polote-Kelly – Grief Recovery Specialist and Life Coach

Britni Ricard – Founder and CEO, Cota Skin Care

Egypt Sherrod – Real Estate Broker and HGTV Star

Kimberly Sweet – Emmy-Nominated Multimedia Journalist and Timber Farmer

Dr. Jill Waggoner – Family Practice Physician and Health Advocate Patricia Adams Williams – Founder, She Empowerment Global

Founded by Dallas-based philanthropist, best-selling author, and filmmaker Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson, Soul Reborn and Cheryl Magazine underscore Dr. Polote Williamson's efforts to help women realize and embrace their full potential. Soul Reborn is dedicated to transforming the lives of disadvantaged, disenfranchised, and previously incarcerated women. During its 5-year tenure, the organization has donated over $610,000 and helped many businesses globally. Notably, during the coronavirus pandemic, Soul Reborn fed over 8,000 essential workers and awarded grants to 10 college women and 50 women-owned businesses – five of which are based in Dallas.

Cheryl Magazine further supports these efforts by highlighting the work of powerful women from around the country. It serves to inspire the "everyday woman" to be true to themselves and to pursue their dreams and desires unapologetically.



"We are so excited to expand the number of celebrated honorees this year," said Dr. Polote Williamson. "We are beyond grateful to be in our third year. The 2025 luncheon will be bigger and better than ever, so we wanted to provide a full experience that reflects that as well as highlight a wider variety of inspirational women who have excelled in their fields."

The lack of access to capital has been a major factor preventing Black women from starting their businesses. With educational, financial, and inspirational resources like those made available via Dr. Polote Williamson and Soul Reborn, Black women are at the forefront of business ownership, making up the fastest-growing group of business owners.



A portion of the proceeds will fund grants for women-owned businesses.



ABOUT SOUL REBORN

Soul Reborn is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded by best-selling author, transformational speaker, and entrepreneur Cheryl Polote Williamson. Through the help of community leaders, influencers, and volunteers, Soul Reborn focuses on transforming the lives of disadvantaged, disenfranchised, and previously incarcerated women by educating and equipping them with the tools for life and business.

ABOUT CHERYL MAGAZINE

Cheryl Magazine is a quarterly publication with a focus on highlighting the amazing work of powerful women. Each issue of Cheryl Magazine brings you the grace, class, style, and power of this country's far-most leading yet unsung women. Some of them you know, some you will come to know, but all of them are gifts to their perspective fields of endeavor. It's Inspiration for the Everyday Woman-for women, about women, by women.

