Getac's Next Generation ZX10 Is The Lightest 10-Inch Fully Rugged Tablet Currently Available On The Market

Getac's next generation ZX10 10-inch fully rugged Android tablet builds on the popularity of its predecessor, combining AI-ready performance and fully rugged reliability in a sleek and compact design.

Weighing 906 grams, the new ZX10 is the lightest 10-inch fully rugged tablet currently available on the market[1]. The new ZX10 is fully compatible with

Getac's Essentials Suite of powerful software solutions, designed to help organizations maximise productivity across their entire operation.

IRVINE, Calif, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Getac Technology Corporation

(Getac), a leading provider of rugged computing and mobile video solutions, today announced the launch of its next generation ZX10 10-inch fully rugged Android tablet, which combines lightweight design with powerful AI-ready performance and intuitive Android functionality for exceptional performance in the field. The next generation ZX10 is intended for professionals working in industries such as public safety, utilities, and transportation and logistics, who need devices they can trust in the challenging environments and scenarios they encounter daily.

Powerful AI-ready performance

At the heart of the next generation ZX10 are Qualcomm's QCS6490 processor and Neural Processor Unit

(NPU), which are purpose-built to support advanced AI capabilities and deliver astonishing performance even at lower power levels. Additional key features include advanced memory (8GB LPDDR5) for lightning-fast data transfer, and up to 256GB Universal Flash Storage (UFS) for a smooth and seamless user experience when running multiple applications simultaneously. The device also boasts an upgraded 1,000 nits LumiBond screen with sunlight readable technology and capacitive multi-touch display, for effective operation in the rain and while wearing gloves. An optional active digitizer with stylus is also available for fast, accurate note taking and data entry in heavy rain and/or extremely low temperatures.

Highly configurable connectivity and battery options

The next generation ZX10 includes dual SIM technology (Nano SIM + eSIM) for optimal mobile network coverage, while WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and optional dedicated dual-band GPS offer rapid data transfer and location positioning capabilities. For those with more extensive data collection and communication needs, the device can be configured with 4G LTE and 5G Sub-6, Near Field Communication (NFC) (non-payment) and a barcode reader.

The ZX10 features a hot-swappable dual-battery design that supports full-shift operation without downtime or delays. It can also be configured with a single battery for customers who wish to mount the device on forklifts or other vehicles. An optional high-capacity Li-ion battery pack is

available for those who require longer

battery life.

The lightest 10-inch fully rugged Android tablet on the market

Like all Getac devices, the ZX10 is built rugged from the ground up to thrive in challenging environments. MIL-STD-810H

certification,

IP66 certification

and 6ft drop resistance

ensures it can stand up to the rigours of intensive field work, while an operating temperature range of -29°C to 63°C / -20°F to 145°F provides further peace of mind in adverse weather conditions and extreme operational scenarios. Despite these comprehensive fully rugged credentials, the ZX10 starting weight is 906 grams, making it the lightest 10-inch fully rugged tablet currently available on the market.

Intuitive Android operating system

The next generation ZX10 is powered by the intuitive Android operating system (Android 13 is installed as standard), for incredible versatility and ease of use. It is also verified as an Android Enterprise Recommended rugged device, meeting all the specifications and requirements of Google's rigorous testing process. Additionally, it will be fully supported with at least five years of security updates and is guaranteed to support at least three Android OS version upgrades, along with all regular feature enhancements over this period.

Compatible with Getac's Essentials Suite software solutions

The next generation ZX10 is fully compatible with Getac's Essentials Suite – a comprehensive collection of powerful software solutions designed to help

organizations

overcome operational challenges

and enhance field worker efficiency. This suite includes innovative new apps such as Getac Management , Getac Monitoring , OEMConfig and Driving Safety [2].

"For field-based professionals, device weight can have a significant impact on productivity, particularly when carrying and/or operating it for extended periods of time," said Mike McMahon, President of Getac North America. "Not only is the next generation ZX10 the lightest 10-inch fully rugged tablet currently available on the market, but its powerful combination of AI-ready performance, extensive configurability, fully rugged reliability, and intuitive Android OS makes it one of the most versatile as well."

The next generation ZX10 is available now. For more information, please visit

To learn more about Getac's Essential Suite, please visit products/software