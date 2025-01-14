Textbooks To Be Available By Jan 31: DSH

However, following a high-level meeting chaired by the Education and the Principal Secretary of Education, clear directives were issued to ensure that all textbooks are available in the market by January 31.

“We are expediting the process, and I am hopeful that all required books will be available by the end of January,” Itoo told reporters. He said that in areas where winter tutorials are being conducted, existing books are being utilized to continue classes without interruption.

The Director further revealed that advance plans are being formulated to avoid future inconveniences for students.“We are closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the Chief of Operations Team (COT) to ensure that textbooks reach children at the earliest,” he said.

Addressing concerns from parents regarding private schools, Itoo noted that monitoring teams have been established in every district and zone. These teams have been directed to act on genuine complaints within 24 hours.

“We have already taken action in several cases where complaints were verified. Any violations will be dealt with according to the rules and procedures,” he asserted. (KINS)

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now