BGL Real Estate Advisors Completes Development Financings For Valor Acres And The Bluffs At Waterwood Resort

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We were thrilled to assist the DiGeronimo development team in our advisory role and have strong conviction on both projects," said Anthony Delfre, Managing Director at BGL. "The relationship between BGL and DiGeronimo Companies dates back to the early days of our firm, and we look forward to continuing to assist them with their long-term development plans."

Added Kevin DiGeronimo, a Principal at DiGeronimo Companies, "The BGL team assisted the DiGeronimo Development team with the financings of very important and catalytic projects in the region and expanded our banking relationships as we continue to grow our development company. We appreciate and value the BGL team and the expertise they bring to our projects."

Valor Acres

Valor Acres is an upscale mixed-use development in Brecksville, Ohio. The financing will facilitate the development of 44,000 square feet of Class A office space, 221 luxury apartment units with best-in-class amenities, 70,000 square feet of retail and entertainment space, an onsite safety station, and a 700-space parking garage. Valor Acres is on the former site of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Brecksville hospital and is conveniently located off I-77, providing a new development opportunity between Cleveland and Akron. Valor Acres is also home to the new Sherwin-Williams Research and Development Center and the DiGeronimo corporate headquarters.

DiGeronimo Companies closed on Phase I of the project in December 2021, which included the development of a multi-family building as well as for-rent townhomes, and closed on the for-sale townhomes, attached loft homes, memorial park, and clubhouse in June 2023. BGL's Real Estate Advisors team served as the exclusive financial advisor for both of those transactions.

The development financing for Valor Acres consisted of: (i) senior construction debt with Fifth Third Bank & First Commonwealth Bank, (ii) Transformational Mixed-Use Development tax credits, (iii) Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority incentives, and (iv) sponsor equity.



The Bluffs at WaterWood Resort

The Bluffs

consists of 26 luxury townhomes on the resort's west side. With a terraced design that allows for breathtaking views, these units have features that highlight the surrounding area, such as rooftop decks, open modern floorplans with floor-to-ceiling windows, and covered balconies and patios overlooking the water.

WaterWood Resort will feature cutting-edge architectural designs, stunning lakefront views, nature-oriented aroma, and proximity to various recreational activities.



At the heart of the resort resides the Estate, originally owned by the well-regarded inventor Donald Brown, creator of the famous drop ceilings. The Estate will be redeveloped into a community that features luxurious amenities such as a clubhouse, lakeview dining, event center, boutique inn, outdoor bar, and inground pool on acres of beautiful open meadows with direct views of the lake and a space for the community to meet, play, and socialize.

The development financing for The Bluffs consisted of: (i) senior construction debt with First National Bank and (ii) sponsor equity.



BGL's Real Estate Advisors Group offers comprehensive real estate investment banking services tailored to the middle market. It provides client-focused solutions with an emphasis on real estate advisory, debt, preferred and private equity placement, financial restructuring, recapitalizations, sale-leasebacks, structured finance, and asset acquisitions and dispositions across all asset classes. The team assists real estate owners and developers looking to form alliances and joint ventures with single-source capital providers to gain local and institutional access for all capital needs.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on

mergers and acquisitions,

capital markets,

financial restructurings,

valuations and opinions, and

other strategic matters.

BGL has investment banking offices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of REACH Cross-Border Mergers & Acquisitions, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, Inc., an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit .

About DiGeronimo Companies

DiGeronimo Companies is a leading developer, capital provider, and construction management firm headquartered in Independence, Ohio. For over 60 years, DiGeronimo Companies has combined integrity with unparalleled company principles and a diverse portfolio of services to be the integrated partner for all project needs. DiGeronimo Companies is a full-scope developer with projects in retail, industrial, student housing, and mixed-use developments. Their development capabilities evolved from their roots in site work, which expanded into demolition, environmental remediation, construction, and finally, to full-scale development.

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company